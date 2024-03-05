DUBAI - The sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation and investment in strategic sectors, Saudi state TV reported.

Saudi Arabia's PIF said the MoU will enhance its investment opportunities in Bahrain and will provide others for the private sector in the two countries, Tuesday's TV report added.

Bahrain's Mumtalakat last year bought shares and warrants in luxury automaker McLaren worth 400 million pounds ($509 million) from PIF and Ares Management, Sky News has reported.

