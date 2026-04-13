RIYADH — Saudi non-oil exports recorded a historic 15% growth in 2025 compared to the previous year, marking the highest growth rate among G20 countries.

The Saudi Exports Development Authority “Made in Saudi” reported that non-oil exports reached SR624 billion in 2025, up from SR543 billion in 2024, reflecting the Kingdom’s highest-ever export performance.

This acceleration underscores the continued expansion of Saudi Arabia’s export base and the strength of its rapidly diversifying economy.

Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said that this milestone reflects the success of national efforts aimed at developing exports, expanding the export base, and increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the national economy.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).