RIYADH: Saudi ministry of investment has signed a total of 12 memorandum of understandings, or MoUs, in the aerospace and defense sector during the World Defense show, according to a statement.

The partnerships aim to advance manufacturing and systems development, promote technology transfer, localize capabilities of the firms, build local expertise in the aerospace and defense sector, and boost investment in the sector in general, it added.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Arab News