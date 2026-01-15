The Federal Government has earmarked a total of N3.154 trillion for the Ministry of Defence in the 2026 Appropriation Bill, reflecting the continued fiscal weight of national security in Nigeria’s spending priorities.

A detailed breakdown of the allocation shows that while the Ministry’s headquarters and coordinating agencies receive modest funding, the overwhelming share of defence resources is channelled to the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Of the total allocation, N2.392 trillion is set aside for personnel costs, reinforcing the manpower-heavy nature of Nigeria’s defence architecture. Capital expenditure stands at N464.47 billion, while N297.03 billion is allocated for overhead costs.

The figures confirm that recurrent spending, especially salaries and allowances, continues to dominate defence funding.

At the core of the allocation is the Nigerian Army, which remains the single largest recipient of defence funds.

The Army is allocated N1.504 trillion in total for 2026, far exceeding the budgets of other services.

Of this amount, personnel costs account for the largest portion, reflecting the Army’s size and its central role in counter-insurgency, counter-banditry and internal security operations across multiple theatres of conflict.

The Nigerian Navy receives a total allocation of N443.92 billion. Personnel expenditure alone accounts for N322.91 billion, while N71.78 billion is provided for capital projects and N49.23 billion for overheads.

The Navy’s capital vote covers infrastructure development, procurement of patrol boats and other maritime assets, underscoring its role in securing Nigeria’s territorial waters, combating oil theft and addressing piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

Similarly, the Nigerian Air Force is allocated N407.15 billion in the 2026 budget. Personnel costs stand at N229.90 billion, overheads at N66.58 billion, while capital expenditure amounts to N110.67 billion.

The Air Force’s capital allocation is largely geared towards aircraft maintenance, upgrades, simulators and aviation infrastructure, reflecting its increasing role in air-based surveillance and precision support for ground operations.

By comparison, the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, which handles policy coordination and strategic oversight, receives a relatively modest N41.24 billion, including N17.33 billion for personnel costs and N8.92 billion for capital expenditure.

Other defence-related agencies such as the Defence Research and Development Bureau, Defence Intelligence Agency and Defence Space Administration also receive smaller allocations within the overall envelope.

The concentration of funds within the service arms highlights a familiar pattern in Nigeria’s defence budgeting: resources are directed primarily toward sustaining personnel strength and operational presence rather than transformational capital investment.

While capital spending runs into hundreds of billions of naira, it remains significantly lower than recurrent commitments tied to salaries and allowances.

Security analysts note that the structure of the 2026 defence budget reflects immediate operational realities.

With troops deployed across the North-East, North-West, North-Central and parts of the South-East, sustaining manpower remains a fiscal priority.

Overall, the 2026 defence allocation underscores the government’s continued reliance on the armed forces to stabilise the country, with the Army, Navy and Air Force absorbing the lion’s share of spending.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

