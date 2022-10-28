RIYADH — Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf discussed on Wednesday enhancing GCC security cooperation and coordination.



They deliberated several issues of common interest to serve GCC joint action and Gulf peoples' interests, the GCC General Secretariat said in a statement.



The meeting was held at the Saudi Interior Ministry headquarters in Riyadh.

