MUSCAT — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan arrived in Muscat to co-chair the first meeting of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi.



The two counterparts will discuss, during the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council, enhancing the relations between Saudi Arabia and Oman, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two countries’ leaders for further progress and prosperity.



Upon the arrival of the Saudi foreign minister in Muscat, he held a bilateral meeting with his Omani counterpart, during which they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries.



Furthermore, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and its surrounding, in addition to pushing for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.



The bilateral and multilateral coordination mechanisms were also discussed with the aim of following up on the implementation of the decisions issued by the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Riyadh last Saturday.

