RIYADH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced the adoption of a biennial summit at the leaders' level between the GCC and the ASEAN. The summit will be held alternately every two years to ensure the enhancement of mutual cooperation.



In a joint press conference with Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, following the conclusion of the Riyadh Summit between the GCC and ASEAN, Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed the aspirations of both groups for increased collaboration. He emphasized the commonalities and significant opportunities for cooperation that unite the two regions.



Prince Faisal stated that the GCC and ASEAN countries are among the most important economic groups globally, highlighting the anticipation for their summit to serve as a platform for strengthening economic and developmental cooperation. The goal is to support the establishment of a solid foundation for collective and economic multilateral action, fostering mutual economic development.



Addressing a question regarding the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, the Saudi foreign minister affirmed the unanimous stance of the GCC and ASEAN nations on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire. He underscored the importance of humanitarian aid access, emphasizing that a permanent solution to the conflict is the only way to break the cycle of violence.

