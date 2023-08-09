Riyadh: The Saudi Export Development Authority, “Saudi Exports,” organized a trade mission to Japan under the theme of "Saudi Made" in Tokyo on Tuesday.



The mission comes as part of Saudi Exports’ efforts aimed at developing non-oil Saudi exports, stemming from its role in promoting exporters and their products, and encouraging Saudi products while enhancing their competitiveness to reach international markets, reflecting the status and quality of Saudi products.



More than 22 Saudi companies and over 73 Japanese companies operating in the services and food sectors participated in the activities of the trade mission.



The objective of the companies’ participation is to enhance economic and trade ties between the two nations and explore fresh avenues of collaboration to facilitate the entry of domestic products and services into the promising Japanese market.



The event embraced bilateral and business meetings as well as agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that were signed between the Saudi and Japanese sides.



The Saudi non-oil exports to Japan totalled SR16,42 billion over the past five years (2018-2022), including SR3,72 billion last year.



The chemicals and polymer sector topped the Saudi non-oil exports to Japan with a value of SR1,72 billion, followed by SR1 billion for the construction materials sector.



Saudi Exports’ participation in the trade mission to Japan, which opens up numerous export opportunities, serves as a reaffirmation of its steadfast commitment to promoting exporters and their products and facilitating the connection between exporters and potential buyers.



This contributes to stimulating the growth of non-oil Saudi exports and leads to further engagement with international markets.



This effort acts as a tributary to the national economy, aligning with the goals of Saudi Exports and translating the Saudi Vision 2030 by diversifying income sources for the national economy.