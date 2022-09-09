Riyadh: Saudi Export-Import (EXIM) Bank has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the foreign branch of BOK International Bank (Bahrain branch), aimed at studying aspects of cooperation to enter into the provision of credit solutions that support Saudi non-oil exports, and per the bank’s orientation to establish local and international partnerships.



The MoU was signed by EXIM Bank CEO Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb and the CEO of BOK International Bank (Bahrain branch) Ahmed Darwish, at EXIM Bank headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of senior leaders from both sides.



Eng. Al-Khalb said that the signing of the MoU with BOK International Bank (Bahrain branch), comes in line with EXIM Bank’s continuous efforts to increase support for the export of Saudi non-oil services and products, and to enhance cross-border trade, adding that EXIM Bank seeks to build more effective partnerships with national and international financial institutions, with which the Bank works to provide credit solutions in line with the goals and aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop non-oil exports and build a sustainable, vibrant and diversified economy.



For his part, Darwish explained that this agreement opens up prospects for cooperation that increases investment opportunities and contributes to enhancing international trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, in addition to opening cooperation channels with the banking sector in the region that contribute to boosting the effectiveness of the export activities to and from Saudi Arabia, as it is a meeting point for international trade.