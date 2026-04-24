Riyadh: The Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank) announced its accession to the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM), which brings together senior credit portfolio managers from financial institutions worldwide.



The IACPM is a leading global body in advancing credit portfolio management practices, with members in more than 30 countries. It focuses on strengthening risk management and financial system stability, while organizing conferences, conducting research, and engaging with regulators internationally.



Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Eng. Saad Alkhalb said the membership allows the bank to join a network of more than 160 major financial institutions, including banks, investment firms, and insurance companies, supporting its efforts to expand Saudi non-oil exports and enhance their global competitiveness, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



He added that the membership will facilitate knowledge exchange and access to specialized research in credit risk management, as well as support the development of financial tools to mitigate export-related risks and strengthen the stability and sustainability of external trade.



Saudi EXIM Bank works to enable non-oil exports to access global markets efficiently and confidently by offering integrated credit solutions, including financing, guarantees, and export credit insurance.