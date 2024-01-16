DAVOS — The Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, actively participated in the 2024 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.



The delegation's agenda on Monday included a pivotal meeting with Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, and its President, Børge Brende.



Discussions primarily focused on enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the World Economic Forum, addressing both current and future pressing issues, and tackling the challenges of economic and human development.



Throughout the week, the Saudi delegation is set to partake in various high-level sessions and bilateral meetings.



These meetings are crucial as the delegation aims to present Saudi Arabia's experiences and expertise in collaborating with the international community, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and the academic sector.



The ultimate goal is to lay down sustainable foundations for a prosperous and sustainable future, showcasing Saudi Arabia's commitment to global economic and developmental goals.

