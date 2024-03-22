Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, now on an official visit to the sisterly Kingdom.

During the meeting, held in Jeddah late Thursday night, His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed to the Crown Prince the best regards of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his wishes of everlasting prosperity and progress for the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for the kind invitation for the visit, saying his visit reflects the deep-rooted historical relationship and fraternity between both nations.

The visit falls in the framework of constant consultation and coordination to serve the interests of both brotherly nations, he pointed out. The meeting reviewed the aspects of the growing cooperation and integration in various areas, and reaffirmed shared commitment to opening wider horizons for the historical relations under the wise leaderships of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his bothers King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Both sides discussed the latest developments on the regional and international arenas and the stances of both countries on them, His Highness the Prime Minister said.

He appreciated the balanced policy of Saudi Arabia and the efforts of its wise leadership to promote security and peace in the region and beyond.

The meeting gathered, from the Saudi side, Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al Saud and Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and, from the Kuwaiti side, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).