NEW DELHI — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman led Saudi Arabia's delegation to the two-day G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India, which commenced on Saturday.

Upon his arrival in summit venue in New Delhi, the Crown Prince received a warm welcome from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

He joined the leaders and heads of delegations from various participating countries at the opening session of the summit.

Among the attendees accompanying the Crown Prince were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The G20 Leaders Summit is a significant international gathering where leaders from the world's major economies discuss critical global issues, economic policies, and cooperation initiatives.

As Saudi Arabia's representative, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's presence underscores the Kingdom's commitment to international collaboration and economic diplomacy.

The summit is expected to address a wide range of topics, including global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, climate change mitigation, sustainable development, and geopolitical challenges.

Discussions and negotiations over these matters are anticipated to be at the forefront of the summit's agenda over the two-day period.

The participation of high-level Saudi officials, including the Crown Prince, in this global event highlights the Kingdom's dedication to promoting international dialogue and contributing to solutions for global challenges.

As the summit unfolds, the world will be watching to see how leaders forge consensus and chart a course toward a more stable and prosperous global future.

