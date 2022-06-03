RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Envoy for Climate Adel Al-Jubeir spoke with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Thursday.



Al-Jubeir was appointed on Sunday as Saudi Arabia’s envoy for climate affairs in addition to his position as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.



Al-Jubeir expressed his desire to work with his US counterpart on climate issues.



“It was a pleasure to speak with my friend @JohnKerry. I look forward to working with him on climate affairs,” he wrote on his twitter account.



Kerry visited the Kingdom several times since he assumed his position with the new American administration.



He discussed previously with Saudi officials Saudi Arabia's qualitative initiatives in confronting the phenomenon of climate change and reducing emissions and preserving the environment and its components, foremost of which are the Green Saudi and Green Middle East initiatives. He also participated in the Middle East Green Initiative summit in Riyadh last October.



After Kerry’s visit to the Kingdom in June 2021, Saudi Arabia and United States revealed that they are committed to addressing the increasing climate change challenge with seriousness and urgency. The two countries affirm the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and taking adaptation actions during to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).