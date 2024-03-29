RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev in Jeddah.



Babayev is also the president of the 29th Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Climate Conventions (COP29), which will take place in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, in November.



During the meeting, the two ministers discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of climate action. They talked about working together to achieve the goals and principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.



The ministers also reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives to address the effects of climate change. These include the utilization of renewable energy sources; managing, reducing, and removing emissions through initiatives such as ‘Saudi Green’ and ‘Middle East Green;’ applying the circular economy approach to carbon and its technologies; and other national and regional programs and initiatives.

