The deadline for the Saudi Census 2022' self-enumeration will end on May 25, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) confirmed.



The GASTAT said that the last date for the participation of citizens and residents to register and fill in their data electronically in the self-enumeration of the Saudi census 2022 would be on May 25.



It is noteworthy that on May 12, 2022, the GASTAT had announced the start of the participation of citizens and residents in the Saudi Census 2022, by filling out the census form via the self-enumeration link: survey.saudicensus.sa/ar.



The self-enumeration is characterized by several important things, including:



1 - Filling out the data electronically by the citizen or resident without the need to wait for the field researcher’s visit.



2 - Filling out the form at any place and time that the person finds suitable for him during the specified period.



3 - The person can fill in part of the data and complete the rest at a later time.



4 - There are several other languages available on the website that help non-native speakers of Arabic.



The steps to participate in the self-enumeration start by visiting the Saudi census 2022’s portal, then clicking on the “self-enumeration” icon, after then, persons must log in through the Unified National Access Platform or via the GASTAT' portal.



Then, the person begins to fill out and approve the census form during the specified period between May 10 and May 25.



The GASTAT noted that citizens and residents could also fill in their data through self-enumeration stations located in various shopping centers, as it helps individuals and heads of families to fill out the census form with the help of the census employee.



The authority has clarified to citizens and residents, through its website, the locations of the self-enumeration stations that can be visited through the following link: https://saudicensus.sa/sites/default/files/kisosk_locations_ar.pdf



The results of the Saudi Census 2022 will be announced during the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, GASTAT said.



Earlier, the GASTAT’s spokesman Mohmmad Al-Dukhainy clarified that the participation in the General Population Census is mandatory and questions asked by census interviewers must be answered.



According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Dukhainy said the country’s general statistics law has granted GASTAT the authority to apply monetary fines to anyone who knowingly disrupts the census work, refuses to provide the required data, or provides incorrect data.



He also stressed that participation in the census is a national duty and a responsibility shared by all society members, as the census will provide reliable and trusted data to improve decision making and planning of public services such as education and health care.



Al-Dukhainy pointed out that GASTAT has enabled citizens and residents to easily participate in the census and avoid penalties through self-enumeration online.



It is noteworthy that GASTAT has made it possible for women to work as field researchers within the Saudi Census 2022 program for the first time ever.



The Saudi Census 2022 program is the fifth census in the Kingdom's history, as the last general census of population and housing in the Kingdom was conducted in 2010, where the population at that time stood at 27,136,977 people.

