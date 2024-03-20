The Saudi Arabian Cabinet has endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the finance ministries in both the kingdom and Egypt on establishing a high-level financial dialogue, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In January, Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed a MoU to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of mineral resources.

Moreover, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated last November that the two countries would sign an agreement to protect mutual investments.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).