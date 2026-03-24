OXFORD — Saudi Arabia ranked 22nd out of 147 countries in the World Happiness Report 2026, with a life evaluation score of 6.817 out of 10.

The report is published by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in partnership with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Issued annually in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness on March 20, the report is based on survey data covering more than 140 countries.

Saudi Arabia ranked ahead of several major economies, including the United States (23rd), Canada (25th), and the United Kingdom (29th).

Finland topped the rankings for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

The report evaluates life satisfaction based on key indicators such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

The results highlight the impact of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, which uses the World Happiness Report as a key benchmark.

Quality-of-life sectors have contributed more than $20.5 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, attracted over $5.8 billion in non-government investment, and increased non-oil exports by more than $5.6 billion.

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