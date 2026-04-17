Muscat --- The Muscat Stock Exchange "30" index concluded today's trading session at 8336.85 points, gaining 20.9 points, which constitutes a rise by 0.25 percent from the previous close of 8,315.93 points.

Trading value soared to RO 83,509,992, marking a 27.7 percent decrease compared to the prior session's RO 115,464,203.

Market capitalization went up by 0.331 percent relative to the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 38.63 billion, according to the official report issued by the MSX.

Non-Omani investors recorded purchases totaling RO 9,650,000, constituting 11.56 percent of overall trading activity, while sales by non-Omani investors amounted to RO 11,642,000, representing 13.94 percent. Net non-Omani investment registered a drop of RO 1,992,000, or 2.39 percent.

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