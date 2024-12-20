Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, a leader in hospitality since 1948, has announced the opening of Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal, in Saudi Arabia’s northern region.

A beacon of elevated hospitality, this property brings Mövenpick’s signature service excellence to Wa’ad Al Shamal, a strategic economic and industrial hub that plays a vital role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal features 245 rooms and suites, including two Presidential Suites that offer an exceptional blend of comfort and modern design. The hotel also offers 18 state-of-the-art meeting rooms and expansive banqueting facilities, creating the ideal destination for conferences, corporate gatherings, and special celebrations. Whether for business or leisure, guests will find a setting crafted to inspire and connect.

Culinary journey

Dining at Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal offers a culinary journey through five distinct experiences. Yasmeen Restaurant offers a vibrant selection of Saudi and international cuisines, celebrating the flavours of the region with a contemporary twist. Zafaran Restaurant immerses guests in the rich culinary traditions of Türkiye, providing a truly authentic dining journey.

For a refreshing retreat, the Oasis Pool Bar serves signature drinks and light bites in a relaxed poolside setting. The Flora Lobby Lounge provides a welcoming space for guests to unwind with Mövenpick’s signature coffee blends and pastries and invites guests to indulge in the celebrated Mövenpick Chocolate Hour, a daily immersive chocolate tasting experience that delights visitors of all ages.

With its commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering connections, Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal marks a transformative step in the region’s hospitality landscape. Over 55% of the workforce are Saudi nationals, reinforcing the hotel’s alignment with the national goal of empowering the local workforce.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, commented: “The property reflects our brand's ethos of meaningful connections and uplifting guest experiences. With its strategic location and alignment to Vision 2030, this hotel sets the stage for future growth while showcasing the best of Saudi hospitality.”

Founded in 1948 by Ueli Prager, Mövenpick pioneered the Swiss restaurant scene, and later evolved into a premium international hotel brand renowned for its culinary excellence. Today, Mövenpick continues to embody the same ethos of generous hospitality, where food & drink is central to creating meaningful human connections, sparking creativity, and promoting positive good through kindness and care.

Range of experiences

With this philosophy in mind, Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal curates a range of experiences designed to inspire guests and locals, fostering lasting memories and nurturing the inherent human desire for connection. Guests can enjoy a fitness centre, outdoor pool, and wellness services, ensuring a holistic and rejuvenating stay.

General Manager Naseer Thodi said: “Our vision is to establish Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal as a true destination—one where guests can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Saudi culture, forge meaningful connections, and experience the exceptional hospitality that defines Mövenpick. As the first five-star hotel in the Northern Province of Saudi Arabia, we take great pride in leading the region’s transformation. I am especially proud of our talented local team, who have embraced Mövenpick’s values with enthusiasm and dedication, making this journey even more rewarding.”

To celebrate its debut, Mövenpick Wa’ad Al Shamal is offering Members of ALL, Accor’s award winning loyalty programme, an exclusive 15% discount on all stays from December 15, 2024, for one month.

