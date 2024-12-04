Global hospitality major Marriott International has announced that it has signed an agreement with Knowledge Economic City (KEC) to open three hotels within Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

The anticipated openings will be part of the KEC master-development and feature over 1,200 rooms across three of the company’s brands – Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Residence Inn by Marriott, said a statement from Marriott.

These projects will be located within KEC’s Islamic World District which will feature a museum, cultural centre and plaza showcasing the diverse Islamic cultures from around the world.

Spread across 6.8 million sq m area, KEC is developing a world-class destination featuring hospitality, residential, retail and commercial components along with sports and recreational facilities and high-quality education and healthcare services.

According to Marriott, the planned properties include Courtyard by Marriott Knowledge Economic City, which is expected to comprise 456 well-designed guestrooms, two dining outlets, multiple meeting facilities, a fitness centre and public spaces for guests to connect and relax.

Four Points by Sheraton Knowledge Economic City is anticipated to feature genuine service in a casual environment along with 558 modern guestrooms, multiple dining outlets, meeting rooms and a fitness centre.

Plans for Residence Inn by Marriott Knowledge Economic City include a modern residential experience with 250 studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments, all equipped with a full kitchen and large bathrooms.

The property will also include a 24/7 grab-and-go market and fitness centre. The key pillars of the project include technology, knowledge, and sustainability.

The development will also be connected to the Haramain Train Station which links Madinah with Jeddah and Makkah via a high-speed railway.

Amin Shaker, Chairman of KEC, expressed delight at Marriott collaboration in bid to set new hospitality benchmarks in Madinah and support the kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework.

Madinah remains a key focal point for cultural, religious, and economic development in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework aims to improve infrastructure, expand hospitality services, and create new cultural and recreational attractions in the city, he added.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International said: "We continue to see growth opportunities across the holy cities where there remains a strong demand for high-quality hotel accommodation."

"Knowledge Economic City is a pivotal project that will further help diversify Madinah’s economy and create a destination that provides a variety of experiences for travellers and celebrates the cultural and religious identity of the Holy City. We look forward to working with KEC to enhance the hospitality landscape in Madinah and support the ongoing transformation of the country’s tourism sector," he added.

KEC Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Al Mubarak said: "We are committed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle and hospitality experience for residents and visitors alike, and this milestone agreement is a testament to the high standards of excellence we plan to bring to the master-development and Madinah as a destination."

"Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton and Residence Inn by Marriott each offer a unique travel experience, and we are excited to add these brands to our portfolio. These hotels will play an important role in the accommodating the influx of travellers into the Holy City," he added.

