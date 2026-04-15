JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Ministers affirmed the uninterrupted global energy flows after restoration of production of several energy facilities damaged by the heinous Iranian attacks. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The Cabinet commended the success of the operational and technical efforts undertaken to restore production at several energy facilities affected by the attacks. “This swift recovery underscores the high degree of operational flexibility and the advanced crisis management capabilities of the Kingdom’s energy sector, reinforcing the reliability and continuity of supplies to both domestic and global markets and contributing to the stability of the global economy,” Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session.

At the outset of the session, the Cabinet hailed the heroic role and valor of the Armed Forces in defending the homeland and safeguarding its achievements and resources against the heinous Iranian attacks and their grave repercussions on the region. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to stand as an oasis of security and stability, advancing steadily along its blessed path while supporting regional and international stability, drawing strength and resolve from God Almighty in confronting diverse challenges, it said.

The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of any violation of state sovereignty and of attempts to undermine the region’s security and stability. It reiterated its strongest condemnation of the blatant attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries using drones launched from Iraqi territory, while emphasizing the importance of the Iraqi government addressing these threats with responsibility and decisiveness.

Al-Dossary said the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom's successive achievements in several fields. He commended the outcomes of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum held recently in Madinah, noting that its broad international participation and the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding will contribute to further developing the system for serving pilgrims and enhancing integration among entities operating in this sector.

The Cabinet also highlighted the Kingdom's new achievement in space exploration with the launch of the Shams satellite and the successful completion of its mission, designed and developed entirely by Saudi nationals. This achievement aligns with the Kingdom's aspirations for fostering innovation and scientific creativity, and strengthening international partnerships in this field.

The Cabinet acknowledged the success of the education and health sectors in winning several awards and medals at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2026, demonstrating the Kingdom's continued support for these sectors and their advancement to new heights of progress and leadership across all levels. The Cabinet considered the achievement of eight Saudi cities in advanced rankings in the 2026 Smart Cities Index issued by the International Institute for Management Development as confirmation of the accelerated pace of development in services provided to residents, infrastructure, and the overall quality of life across the Kingdom.

The Council commended the steps taken in the field of environmental protection and the restoration of vegetation cover in the Kingdom, including the rehabilitation of the first million hectares of degraded land and the planting of more than 159 million trees as part of the "Green Saudi Arabia" initiative.

The Cabinet approved the Enforcement Law and the amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Law. It decided to extend the duration of the Jeddah Historic District Program for an additional two years. The Cabinet approved that the state will bear the taxes and customs duties on consignments of livestock from Dhul Qada 1 until the end of this year's Hajj season.

The Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Foreign, European, Defense, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and another MoU in the field of Islamic Affairs between the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Tanzania.

The Council endorsed a MoU between the government of Saudi Arabia and the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China for cooperation in the exchange of information in the fields of infrastructure and construction, and another MoU for cooperation in the field of civil aviation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia and each of the following: the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Syria, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the National Civil Aviation and Meteorology Agency of Comoros, the Civil Aviation Authority of Liberia, the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Seychelles.

The Cabinet approved a MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism promotion and marketing between the Saudi Tourism Authority and Qatar Tourism, and another MoU between the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority in Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Investment in Jordan for cooperation in their respective areas of competence.

The Council approved a cooperation agreement between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and a MoU between the Presidency of State Security of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations, represented by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre. It also endorsed an electronic exchange of Customs Data Agreement between Saudi Post and the United States Postal Service.

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