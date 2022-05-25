Davos - The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participating in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) "Davos 2022" met with the founder and CEO of the Forum, Klaus Schwab, and the President of WEF, Borge Brende in Davos.

During the meeting, opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the Kingdom and the Forum were reviewed in a way that supports the Kingdom's economic transformation process and maximizes the its contribution to promoting global economic growth.

In this context, His Excellency the Minister of Economy and Planning, Mr. Faisal bin Fadhel Alibrahim, and Brende signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs), the first of which aims to enhance the existing partnership opportunities between the Kingdom and the Forum, explore and identify future opportunities that deepen the relationship to support the transformation of the Kingdom, and advance the global agenda to be in line with the main objectives of the Forum.

The MoU comes in the context of the Kingdom's endeavor, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, to transform its economy as outlined in "Saudi Vision 2030", as well as restore global economic balance after the pandemic. The agreement also serves the Forum's goal of improving the global economy by engaging business, political, academic, and other community leaders in shaping global and regional plans for economic development.

Alibrahim also signed the second MoU on behalf of the Minister of Health with the President of WEF with the aim of promoting wise healthcare and activating cooperation frameworks between the public and private sectors and specialists within this field.

This second agreement will result in the Kingdom joining the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) in Healthcare of the Forum, contributing to enhancing community awareness in this field, and benefiting from the Forum's experiences and insights in formulating a strategy to improve wise healthcare at the global level