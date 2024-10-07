Skyline Automotive, a subsidiary of Jaidah Group and the official distributor of Geely Auto Group in Qatar, announced a strategic partnership with Strong Rent a Car, one of the leading car rental companies in Qatar.

This partnership includes the signing of a fleet deal under which Skyline Motors will provide Strong Rent a Car with 150 new Geely vehicles, reinforcing the commitment of both parties to offering exceptional mobility solutions to customers in Qatar.

This partnership also reflects the growing popularity and confidence in Geely cars within the Qatari market. The fleet deal, which includes 150 cars, will contribute to expanding the leasing options that Strong Rent a Car provides to its customers, in addition to highlighting Geely’s reputation for reliability, efficiency and innovation.

On this occasion, Mohamed Hamada, General Manager of Strong Rent a Car, said: “We are delighted to expand our fleet with Geely cars that have impressed us with their performance, comfort and modern technology. This partnership is in line with our commitment to provide the best possible rental experience to our customers.”

Maher Tinawi, Geely Brand Manager at Skyline Automotive added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Strong Rent a Car, a prestigious name in the car rental sector in Qatar. This partnership reflects the growing trust and popularity of Geely cars in Qatar. We are confident that our cars will exceed the expectations of Strong’s customers and expand the options available to them.”

The fleet deal was signed between the two parties in July and August of this year. The joint collaboration between Skyline Automotive and Strong Rent a Car demonstrates the shared vision of the two companies in innovating exceptional mobility solutions within the Qatari market.

