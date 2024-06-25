Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has signed an air services agreement with the Republic of Kiribati, following bilateral discussions held today between the civil aviation authorities of both countries.

The Qatari delegation was led by Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, while the Kiribati delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, and Transport Metikitike Mouti.

The discussions aimed to explore ways to enhance cooperation in the field of air transport between the two countries and to address various topics of mutual interest in civil aviation.

