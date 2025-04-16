DOHA: Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri, in Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), has met with President of the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), Alessio Quaranta, on the sidelines of the ongoing ICAO Facilitation Conference in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation in the field of aviation and enhance the strategic partnership between the two sides, with a focus on advancing air safety, security, and facilitation in this vital sector.