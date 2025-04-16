DOHA: The State of Qatar has signed an administrative services agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The agreement signing was attended by Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, and President of the ICAO Council Salvatore Sciacchitano.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025), which kicked off on Monday in Doha.

The agreement was signed by Acting Director-General of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri and Secretary General of ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar.

This agreement embodies ICAO's unwavering commitment to enhancing international cooperation and driving sustainable growth in the aviation sector worldwide. It also reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to keeping pace with the rapid transformations in the aviation sector and strengthening its position as a key player in shaping the future of the air transport industry.

