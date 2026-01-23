Doha - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) recorded a strong performance during the week, gaining 268.95 points, or 2.4 percent, to close at 11,336.59 points. Market capitalisation rose by 2.5 percent to QR680.1 billion, compared with QR663.5 billion at the end of the previous trading week, reflecting broad-based buying interest across the market.

Out of the 54 listed companies that traded during the week, 43 stocks ended higher, 10 declined and one remained unchanged. Vodafone Qatar emerged as the best-performing stock of the week, advancing 7.2 percent, while Qatar Cinema & Film Distributing was the weakest performer, falling 4.1 percent.

The weekly index gains were largely driven by Industries Qatar, Ooredoo and Commercial Bank. Industries Qatar contributed 63.50 points to the index, followed by Ooredoo with 43.04 points and Commercial Bank with 37.49 points, underlining the role of heavyweights in lifting overall market sentiment.

Trading activity improved on a weekly basis, with total traded value increasing 6.1 percent to QR2,135.1mn from QR2,012.2mn in the previous week. Qatar National Bank led the market in terms of value traded, with total transactions amounting to QR424.6mn.

Traded volume rose by 4.2 per cent to 648.9mn shares compared with 622.8mn shares in the prior week. However, the number of transactions declined sharply by 33.4 per cent to 130,226, against 195,627 in the preceding week. Mazaya Real Estate Development topped the volume chart, with 63.8mn shares traded during the week.

From an investor perspective, foreign institutions remained bullish on the market, ending the week with net buying of QR325.9mn, up from net buying of QR289.4mn in the previous week. In contrast, Qatari institutions continued to record net selling of QR125.9mn compared with net selling of QR65.1mn a week earlier. Foreign retail investors posted marginal net selling of QR3.3mn, a significant improvement from net selling of QR52.8mn in the prior week, while Qatari retail investors reported net selling of QR196.7mn versus QR184.2mn previously.

Commenting on the market outlook, financial markets analyst Yousef Bouhlaiqa said in statements to QNA that the QSE index is expected to break the 12,000-point barrier in the coming period, describing the level as a key technical milestone for the market’s trajectory during 2026. He noted that a breakout above this level would be viewed as a positive technical signal, potentially paving the way for higher target ranges, starting between 11,200 and 11,500 points, before retesting the 12,000-point level with greater stability.

Bouhlaiqa said successfully surpassing the 12,000-point threshold would significantly enhance investor confidence and attract fresh liquidity, particularly from medium- and long-term investors. He stressed that the 12,000-point level remains the main headline for the market’s next phase, with expectations of a breakout supported by upcoming corporate financial results and anticipated dividend distributions.

He pointed out that the positive momentum in the QSE comes amid a supportive macroeconomic environment, backed by expectations that Qatar’s economy will grow by 6.1 percent during the current year, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. Bouhlaiqa noted that continued investments in manufacturing, logistics, tourism and digital transformation are expected to underpin strong activity in non-oil sectors and enhance the economy’s resilience to market volatility.

The analyst also highlighted that expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve by the end of the current month could further boost the attractiveness of Qatari equities. Lower interest rates, he said, would support valuations and enhance the appeal of cash dividends, positioning the QSE among the regional markets most likely to attract new investment flows during 2026.

On a year-to-date basis, global foreign institutions remain net buyers of Qatari equities worth $182.8mn, while GCC institutions continue to hold net long positions amounting to $72.3mn.

