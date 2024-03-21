HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a session of official talks in Doha Wednesday with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

During the session, the two sides discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in economy, investment, and industries. Following the session, an agreement was signed between Qatar and Kazakhstan regarding a long-term strategic partnership to develop projects in the field of priority industries. The agreement was signed by the Qatari and Kazakh prime minister.

Earlier, HE Sheikh Mohamed met with Prime Minister Bektenov. The two sides discussed bilateral co-operation relations and ways to support and develop them, and several topics of common interest. The Kazakh prime minister later left Doha after his official visit.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).