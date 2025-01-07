DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has received a delegation from the Environment Authority of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.

During the visit, ways of cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two parties were discussed, especially working to preserve and protect the local environment and sustain its biodiversity.

The Omani delegation learned about the pioneering Qatari experience in the field of wildlife propagation and biodiversity conservation, as they visited a number of facilities and reserves affiliated with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, includingthe Southern Reserve, the Rawdat Al Faras Center for Houbara Breeding, as well as the Al Shahaniya Reserve and the Al Reem Biosphere Reserve.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

