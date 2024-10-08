Doha: On the sidelines of the ACD Business Forum, Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani met with Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce, and Industry (FNCCI).

Also present at the meeting were QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Executive Committee Member and Head of the Investment and International Affairs Forum at FNCCI, Manoj Poudel, and the Director General Gokarna Raj Awasthi.

The meeting reviewed the economic and commercial cooperation between both sides and discussed ways to enhance it, as well as the investment climate and opportunities available in both countries, and the role of the private sector in promoting trade exchange.

During the meeting, the Executive Committee of the Qatar-Nepal Joint Business Council, chaired by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and Chandra Prasad Dhakal, emphasised the need to quickly identify the council members from both parties so that the council can start its activities.

The council aims to bring business owners from the two countries closer together and facilitate ongoing interaction to enhance trade and economic cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the council’s role in strengthening cooperation between both sides in trade, investment, technology, services, and industry. It serves as a platform for enhancing relations between businessmen and manufacturers from both friendly countries.

Both sides agreed that the Joint Business Council’s first extended full board meeting would be held in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

