Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Minister of Defence of Malaysia H E Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his accompanying delegation during his official visit to Qatar.

The two ministers signed several agreements between the Qatari and Malaysian Ministries of Defense, as well as a deal in the field of technology, information exchange, and the development of domestic industrial capabilities between Barzan Holdings and Ingress Corporation Berhad of Malaysia.

On the Qatari side, the agreement was signed by CEO of Barzan Holdings Mohammed Badr Al Sada, while Managing Director of Ingress Corporation Berhad, Mohd Sirajuddean Ab Rahim signed on behalf of the Malaysian side.

Attending the meeting were Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces, H E Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and Chief of Defence Forces of Malaysia, H E General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, along with several high-ranking officers from both sides.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs also hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of HE Minister of Defence of Malaysia and his accompanying delegation.

