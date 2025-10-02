Doha - Qatar’s industrial sector is moving forward driven by the efforts of the government to diversify the economy and boost small and medium enterprises.

In the second quarter (Q2) of this year, within the industrial sector ambient warehouse rents improved by 2.9 percent, whereas cold storage facilities maintained stability compared to the previous quarter, noted a report by ValuStrat, recently.

Qatar’s economy-maintained growth in Q2 with a real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rising by 1.9 percent compared to the same period in last year reaching QR181.8bn at constant prices, compared to QR178.5bn in Q2 2024. This growth was driven primarily by non-hydrocarbon activities, which expanded by 3.4 percent.

The non-hydrocarbon activities accounted for 65.6 percent of real GDP, with value added reaching QR119.3bn in Q2 this year against QR115.4bn in the same period last year. This reflects a year-on-year increase of 3.4 percent, underscoring the effectiveness of diversification policies outlined in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Regarding of industrial investment and supply, the report noted that as per the National Planning Council (NPC) data, the Industrial Production Index (IPI) stood at 97.6 points, a decrease of 2.5 percent Year on Year (YoY). The Mining and Quarrying Index declined by 3.7 percent YoY, while the Manufacturing Index recorded a 1.9 percent annual rise.

In the same period, Samsung C&T and Qatar Free Zones Authority launched five strategic initiatives in Ras Bufontas and Umm Alhoul Free Zones, including a solar farm and a digital infrastructure project.

Meanwhile Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) launched a logistics hub in Ras Laffan, featuring over 6,300 sqm GLA with open yard.

This new facility has been developed to support the continued growth and development of Qatar’s energy sector, particularly with the implementation of the North Field Expansion Project—the world’s largest LNG project currently under construction—in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritises the optimum use of hydrocarbon resources.

In terms of industrial performance in the second quarter the report noted that the monthly median asking rent for ambient warehouses increased by 2.9 percent Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) at QR36.4 per sqm, while reflecting a 2.2 percent decrease YoY.

Similarly, the monthly median rent for cold storage facilities stabilised quarterly, dropping by 1.3 percent YoY, reaching QR 42.7 per sqm. Ambient warehouse rents within the Industrial area Doha recorded a 3.6% increase QoQ.

On the other hand Qatar maritime reported 1,487 vessel calls in first half (H1) of this year over Hamad, Doha, and Ruwais ports recording an increase of 12.4 percent YoY. During the first half of the year, 742,789 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of container cargo were handled across the three ports, a growth of 5 percent YoY.

Qatar’s manufacturing industry is of central importance to the government’s economic diversification drive, with high-value production lines receiving substantial public and private investment in recent years.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

