Doha - Qatar, represented by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has completed the technical integration of its industrial database with the Gulf Industrial Platform (GIP), implemented by the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC). This milestone comes as part of ongoing cooperation between the Organisation and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The achievement follows a meeting between Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Maliki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC); and Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs. Participants reviewed the latest developments in the implementation of the platform and discussed the completion of technical requirements ahead of official launch.

The meeting also marked the technical launch of Qatar’s dedicated window on the Gulf Industrial Platform (GIP), representing an advanced stage in the integration of industrial data among GCC states a major milestone towards unifying Gulf industrial databases and developing an integrated digital system that supports industrial decision-making and strengthens economic cooperation across the region.

This achievement builds on a close collaboration between the technical teams at the Ministry and GOIC working together to develop an advanced digital environment that provides accurate and comprehensive data on the industrial sector, helping to build a reliable information base that promotes transparency and effective decision-making at the national and regional levels.

The Gulf Industrial Platform (GIP) is one of the strategic initiatives launched by the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting to enhance economic and industrial integration among GCC member states.

It aims to establish a unified and reliable industrial database that improves data efficiency and enhances the investment environment through advanced digital tools supporting the development of knowledge- and innovation-based industrial policies.

On this occasion, Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Maliki stated: “We are pleased to announce the technical launch of the State of Qatar’s window on the Gulf Industrial Platform. This marks an important strategic step towards achieving industrial integration among GCC states and reflects Qatar’s commitment to harnessing modern technology to advance industrial cooperation and sustainable development in the region.”

For his part, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), noted: “We take pride in completing the electronic integration between the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting and the member states through the Gulf Industrial Platform project.

This represents a significant step towards building a unified Gulf industrial database, strengthening industrial integration across the GCC, and supporting our shared efforts to provide decision-makers and investors with accurate, up-to-date information that contributes to the development of the Gulf industrial sector.” Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi added: “The technical linkage with the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting marks a qualitative leap towards unifying data and information efforts at the GCC level.

It also showcases the strengths of Qatar’s industrial sector, highlights promising investment opportunities, and reflects the State’s commitment to leveraging digital transformation in support of sustainable industrial

development.

The Gulf Industrial Platform plays a pivotal role in reinforcing the GCC’s industrial ecosystem through advanced digital tools that promote regional integration, support evidence-based policymaking, enhance transparency, and improve the investment climate—thereby consolidating the foundations of sustainable industrial growth across the region.”

