LuLu Hypermarket, Qatar’s leading retailer, has launched its ‘Super Deals’ Promotion, offering 'incredible discounts across a wide range of categories'.



"This promotion coincides with the global Black Friday shopping season, providing shoppers with unparalleled savings and an exceptional shopping experience until December 5," a statement said Wednesday.



The ‘Super Deals’ Promotion features significant discounts on a variety of products, including electronics, mobile phones, wearables, beauty items, fashion, groceries, fresh food, and more, across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Qatar and online.



“With remarkable discounts across multiple categories, we aim to make this season of savings truly special. Additionally, we’ve enhanced our e-commerce platform, introducing exclusive online deals to cater to the needs of our tech-savvy shoppers.”



Adding to the excitement, the ‘LuLu on Sale’ offer, featuring 25% to 50% discounts, provides 'fantastic deals' on ready-made garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, handbags, baby accessories, and selected sunglasses. Customers can shop from a wide range of international brands across menswear, womenswear, children’s clothing, footwear, and accessories, until December 11.



Happiness Loyalty Members can enjoy an extra bonus by earning 10% loyalty points on selected supermarket categories, the statement added.

