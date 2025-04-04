DOHA: Qatar’s retail and healthcare sectors are undergoing substantial growth and transformation, driven by innovation, government initiatives, and a strong focus on workplace culture, an official said.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, Great Place to Work Middle East, remarked that the retail industry, propelled by growing consumer demand and the expansion of e-commerce, is placing greater emphasis on customer-focused strategies and employee engagement programs to improve service quality and overall business performance.

He also lauded Qatar’s healthcare sector for its rapid progress, due to its investments in state-of-the-art medical technologies, improvements in patient care, and the development of a skilled workforce.

“Companies within both sectors are adopting strategies that prioritise employee satisfaction, training, and leadership development, aligning with Qatar’s vision for a sustainable and progressive economy,” Youssef said.

According to a recent research, the global research, training, and consultancy firm, Great Place to Work, which recognises the Best Workplace in over 60 countries worldwide, indicates that companies prioritising workplace culture experience a 32 percent boost in employee engagement and productivity, highlighting the nation’s commitment to fostering outstanding work environments and ensuring sustained success across industries.

The recent rankings by the group revealed the top 20 Best Workplaces in Retail and the 20 Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals, Health Care, and Biotech across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Youssef said, “Being ranked on an industry Best Workplaces list provides numerous benefits to employees in the retail market. Recognition as a top employer validates companies’ efforts in fostering a positive work environment, which directly impacts job satisfaction, employee morale, and overall well-being.”

Additionally, the ranking strengthens employer branding, making these companies more appealing to top talent.

Studies show that organisations recognised for their workplace culture enjoy retention rates up to four times higher than those that aren’t.

“By establishing a standard for industry excellence, these rankings promote ongoing investments in employee development, fair compensation, and inclusive leadership—key factors that drive long-term workforce empowerment in the retail sector,” he said.

The number of Qatar-based companies featured on the list varies each year, reflecting the dynamic nature of workplace excellence in the country. These surveys evaluate crucial elements of workplace culture, such as trust, respect, fairness, and camaraderie.

The official stressed that companies must show a firm dedication to employee satisfaction, diversity and inclusion efforts, and leadership within their industry in order to qualify for industry-specific lists including retail, healthcare, pharma, or biotech.

However, a recent study by the group shows that firms with high-trust workplace cultures experience up to 40 percent lower turnover rates and 26 percent higher productivity, reinforcing the value of recognition in these rankings.

