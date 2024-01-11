Qatar - Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones Authority H E Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed met with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre, in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone on yesterday.

The two sides discussed during the meeting ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two countries in attracting investment, in addition to highlighting the investment opportunities and outstanding benefits offered by free zones in Qatar.

