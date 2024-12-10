

Qatar Executive, the private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group, has announced the integration of pioneering Starlink technology on its Gulfstream G650ER fleet.



This addition marks a new era of “seamless, high-speed” inflight connectivity for its passengers, “setting a benchmark” in private aviation and aligning with the company’s mission to remain at the forefront of aviation technology.



From December 14, Qatar Executive will operate its first Starlink-equipped Gulfstream G650ER, giving passengers the ability to remain even more connected through a fast and reliable Wi-Fi service with speeds of up to 350 megabits per second. Passengers will be able to stream their favourite movies and tv shows, watch live sports and work uninterrupted all while flying in the privacy and comfort of a private jet at 45,000 feet.



Qatar Executive confirmed that the first five aircraft of its 15 G650ER fleet will have Starlink installed by May 2025, with plans to roll out the technology across its full Gulfstream fleet over the next 18 months.



“This innovation highlights Qatar Executive’s commitment to offering a travel experience that blends world-class luxury with unparalleled service, all while offering the ultimate in technology that allow passengers to remain seamlessly connected while onboard and inflight” the national airline said today.



Qatar Airways’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said, “Qatar Executive continues to redefine the future of private aviation. The integration of Starlink technology represents our vision for seamless connectivity that meets the expectations of our global clientele. This innovation further enhances our position as a leading provider in the ultra-long-range business jet branded charter market, ensuring that every journey with Qatar Executive is exceptional.”



In addition to this technological leap, Qatar Executive will showcase the highly anticipated G700 aircraft at MEBAA 2024.



Visitors are invited to experience the sophistication of the G700 at Chalet A12, where Qatar Executive will highlight its ongoing commitment to innovation, privacy and luxury.

