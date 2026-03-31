DOHA: Qatar Satellite Company (Es’hailSat) and EgyptSat have signed a multi-year satellite capacity agreement, enabling EgyptSat to provide VSAT services to its customer base in Egypt and across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Es’hailSat explained in a statement that this agreement builds upon the partnership established last year between the two companies to leverage their shared satellite services and extensive ground infrastructure, which provides state-of-the-art satellite and VSAT technologies.

On this occasion, Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari, CEO of Es’hailSat, said: “We at Es’hailSat are delighted to sign this multi-year capacity agreement with EgyptSat, which combines the high capabilities of the Es’hail-1 satellite with the robust ground infrastructure of both companies, ultimately benefiting our VSAT customers in Egypt and the MENA region.”



He added, "Our satellite services remain dedicated to providing flexible and secure communications. We welcome the development of this partnership with EgyptSat and are committed to expanding our portfolio of VSAT and managed services to meet the aspirations of our key clients."



This partnership is expected to benefit a diverse range of customers through multiple applications, including VSAT communications, enterprise networks, telecommunications, and other digital services. The two companies are also expanding their collaboration to include areas such as training, pricing, and working together as preferred partners.



VSAT is a satellite-based solution that provides high-speed internet connectivity in remote areas and is ideal for businesses requiring continuous connectivity, such as oil platforms and mining sites.

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