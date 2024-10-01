Doha: Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari met yesterday, with Stavros Stavrou, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance relations between both entities, as well as economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

It also addressed strengthening communication between Qatari and Cypriot businessmen to establish joint ventures aimed at increasing trade volume between the two friendly nations.

Additionally, it reviewed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between the two chambers.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar praised the close relations between both countries, highlighting that Qatar Chamber is keen on strengthening cooperation between both sides, improving the two countries’ trade exchange, which is still below expectations.

He noted that the Chamber is ready to assist and support companies from Cyprus that are willing to invest in Qatar, affirming that it encourages Qatari business owners to invest in Cyprus, which offers a wide range of opportunities across various sectors.

For his part, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Stavros Stavrou, highlighted the strong relations between Qatar and Cyprus, noting that Qatar has experienced significant development in recent years.

He pointed out that the delegation’s visit aims to strengthen communication between businessmen from both sides to establish joint ventures, whether in Qatar or Cyprus.

