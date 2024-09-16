Qatar Chamber and Tengku Sulaiman Shah al-Haj, the Prince of the State of Selangor, are joined by members of a Malaysian trade delegation visiting Doha recently.

Qatar Chamber has hosted a trade delegation from Malaysia led by Tengku Sulaiman Shah al-Haj, Prince of the State of Selangor.



The chamber’s first vice-chairman, Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar al-Kuwari, met the delegation, which included representatives of several Malaysian companies. Maryam Masyitah Ahmad Termizi, charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy to Qatar, also attended the meeting.



The meeting reviewed the commercial and economic relations between Qatar and Malaysia, investment opportunities available in Selangor, and the most prominent incentives Malaysia generally offers to draw foreign investors, in addition to inviting Qatari investors to invest in the Malaysian state.



Speaking at the meeting, al-Haj said the delegation’s visit aims to inform the Qatari business community about investment opportunities available in Selangor across various sectors.



The delegation included representatives of 10 companies specialising in infrastructure, tourism, renewable energy, telecommunication, food security, real estate, and pharmaceuticals, among others.



Al-Haj invited Qatar Chamber members, Qatari businessmen, and investors to visit Malaysia to learn about investment opportunities across all sectors. He called on Qatari investors to invest in Malaysia, which offers a host of incentives and facilitations for foreign investors.



Al-Kuwari commended the commercial and economic relations between both countries, emphasising the shared desire to develop bilateral relations in all fields. He also underscored the interest of Qatari investors to explore opportunities available in Malaysia, describing it as “an attractive and stimulating destination for investment.”



He underlined the chamber’s keenness to bolster co-operation between the Qatari private sector and its Malaysian counterpart, noting that Qatar Chamber is encouraging Qataris to invest in Malaysia. He further affirmed the chamber’s readiness to assist Malaysian companies willing to invest in Qatar and find a local partner.



Al-Kuwari called on Malaysian companies to invest in Qatar, pointing to incentives and opportunities offered by the Qatar free and logistic zones. He also highlighted Qatar’s world-class infrastructure and advanced legislation.