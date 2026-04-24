Qatar - The Cabinet, chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, opened its regular session yesterday with an endorsement of His Highness the Amir’s recent diplomatic activity aimed at easing regional tensions.

Ministers praised His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s series of high-level engagements, which included talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman in Muscat, separate meetings in Doha with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and European Council President Antonio Costa, a joint session in Antalya on the sidelines of the

Diplomacy Forum 2026 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Pakistani premier, and a meeting in Doha with Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The Cabinet said these efforts were contributing to regional and international stability and helping keep energy supply lines through key maritime routes open.

It expressed hope that all parties would engage constructively with ongoing mediation to consolidate the US-Iran ceasefire and pursue lasting peace through negotiations.

On legislative and institutional matters, the Cabinet reviewed a draft law amending provisions of the 2016 State Audit Bureau legislation and took the requisite decision. It also approved Qatar’s accession to the International Transport Forum.

The session concluded with the Cabinet considering three reports — on Qatar’s participation in the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh in January, the GCC transport ministers’ extraordinary meeting in Bahrain in March, and the 19th report of the National Committee for Civil Aviation Security — and taking appropriate decisions on each.

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