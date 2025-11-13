LONDON: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in a roundtable discussion between Qatar and the United Kingdom in London, attended by leading executives from the financial and professional services sectors.

The roundtable took place during the minister's official visit to the UK. It focused on strengthening economic relations and exploring investment opportunities between the two countries.

Discussions highlighted ways to mobilize Qatari capital to support growth initiatives in the UK, as well as opportunities for British investment in projects aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, promoting sustainable development and economic growth.

Participants also emphasized the importance of long-term institutional partnerships designed to mitigate risks and maximize returns, enhancing economic integration between Qatar and the UK while supporting innovative projects in the financial and services sectors.

