RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has announced on Monday that the per capita gross domestic product (GDP) rose during the second quarter of 2022 to its highest level in years, reaching SR29,820.



The data issued by the authority revealed the differences in the per capita GDP between the current year and last year, as it indicated that the per capita GDP in the same period of the previous year, 2021, was about SR20,620.



The GDP at current prices in the Q2 of 2022 has recorded an increase of 43%, as GASTAT said that its value totaled SR1,048 billion, compared to the same period in 2021.



GASTAT has explained the GDP as the final expenditure at buyers' prices. It noted that it includes the government final consumption expenditure, private final consumption expenditure, gross capital formation, net exports (exports minus imports).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).