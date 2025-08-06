RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority has announced that the 2025 Digital Experience Maturity Index reached 86.71%, placing the Kingdom at an “advanced” level in its ongoing digital transformation.

The result comes after a comprehensive evaluation of 50 digital platforms across four main dimensions and 20 detailed criteria, covering user satisfaction, interface quality, complaint handling, and the use of advanced technologies.

According to DGA Governor Eng. Ahmed Al-Suwayan, the findings reflect the strong commitment of government entities to enhancing service delivery and public satisfaction through accessible, seamless, and effective digital platforms.

The index also recorded an increase in public engagement, with more than 374,000 users participating in this year’s evaluation — up from the previous year — underscoring growing public trust and interaction with digital government services.

Among the evaluated platforms, several stood out with scores above 90%, including Absher (93.95%), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority’s platform (93.25%), Tawakkalna (91.89%), Etimad (91.43%), and Qiwa (91.06%).

Other notable platforms included Ehsan, the Ministry of Tourism portal, the GOSI platform, Sehhaty, and Sanea’i, all of which earned “advanced” status for their digital service quality and usability.

This year’s index also introduced a new sub-measure focused on digital inclusivity, which achieved a score of 75.3% at an “empowered” level, signaling the government’s growing attention to ensuring all segments of society — including people with disabilities and the elderly — can independently access and benefit from digital services.

The DGA noted that the Kingdom continues to improve its index methodology annually, ensuring it remains aligned with global digital trends. In 2024, Saudi Arabia ranked first regionally in ESCWA’s eGovernment and mGovernment Maturity Index and placed fourth globally and second among G20 countries in the UN’s Digital Services Index.

