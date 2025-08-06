Saudi Arabia’s accelerated transformation under Vision 2030 is rewriting the rules of business in the Kingdom. In this generational shift, IT is not just an enabler but a cornerstone of progress, at the heart of which lies the powerful nexus of Data & AI, Cloud, and public sector modernisation, fuelled by privatisation and unprecedented government investment.

For global technology firms, the opportunity is vast. Yet too many still follow sales-driven playbooks, doing little to build long-term value.

Over the past two decades, the trajectory of multinational tech in Saudi Arabia has evolved in phases. Initially, the Kingdom was serviced remotely via regional or global hubs. Following government mandates, companies began establishing physical offices to meet rising demand for IT Services. But today, the stakes have changed. As the Kingdom advances towards Vision 2030, the scale and sophistication of its ambitions demand a deeper, more meaningful commitment. It’s one that centres on people and talent.

Mamdouh Alolayan, Managing Director for Saudi Arabia at DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, believes the firms that thrive in this next phase will be those that embed themselves in the local fabric.

“Saudi Arabia’s workforce is its greatest asset,” Alolayan said. “Saudi nationals understand the culture, the ambitions, and they’re here for the long run. For global tech leaders like DXC that see the Kingdom as a key market, embracing Saudization goes beyond mere compliance, it’s a competitive advantage.”

DXC advocates a deliberate, three-pronged strategy. The first, and arguably most critical, is to see Saudization as an opportunity to harness the deep knowledge and commitment of local professionals. The company credits its success in the country to a workforce that is nearly 50% Saudi, with females making up 40% of that number. It aims to increase overall Saudization to 60% in the next three years, with a continued emphasis on gender inclusion. “The leadership of the Kingdom has been very clear that unlocking the potential of Saudi women is key to driving the economy,” Alolayan added. “Diversity and inclusion is built into our hiring and development strategy, and it helps us to attract and retain the industry’s brightest talent.”

Another hallmark of companies making an impact in the Kingdom is how they approach the next generation of talent. “The Kingdom’s vision spans decades, so tech firms can’t ignore the importance of building generational talent pipelines,” Alolayan said. Graduate programmes and internships have always been part of the playbook, but the most effective ones go beyond basic training and menial tasks. “We recognise the immense potential of young professionals,” he added. “And we work to unlock it by aligning their skills to real projects, giving them structured development plans, and pairing them with mentors. Within two months, they’re already working on live projects.” DXC’s graduate program, for example, has a retention rate of nearly 80%, evidence of how a meaningful first step into the workforce can lead to sustained development and growth. The company also partners with universities such as the University of Business and Technology (UBT) and Taibah Valley to create clear pathways for students, from education to employment, something Alolayan believes all multinationals should prioritise if they want to sustain a strong pipeline of Saudi talent.

The third area that still tends to be overlooked by some firms is social impact. Too often, the focus stays narrowly on contracts and delivery, without much thought for how a company can engage with and enrich the wider community. But Vision 2030 is about more than economic KPIs — it’s also about improving quality of life for everyone. “Technology is only as good as the lives it improves,” Alolayan pointed out. “At DXC, this ethos comes to life in partnerships with organizations such as Saut: The Voice of Down Syndrome Society and Ekhaa, a charitable foundation for Saudi orphans. “Our commitment to making a meaningful social impact keeps us connected to the communities in which we work and live, and it reminds our people why what we do matters,” he said.

For Saudi professionals, this is a moment of unparalleled opportunity. DXC itself is currently looking to hire over 150 Saudi professionals as it expands its presence across the Kingdom. Such investments by Big Tech that align with the government’s ambitions to lead global efforts across emerging domains like AI, cloud, and cybersecurity are creating meaningful, high-impact careers. But there’s also a note of caution. “Young Saudis should look carefully at the organisations they choose to join,” Alolayan advised. “Some still see Saudization as a box to tick, rather than a genuine opportunity to invest in the development of individuals. If you want to grow, seek out a company that will mentor you, develop your skills, and treat you as part of their long-term vision. That’s how you build a globally competitive career while contributing to the Kingdom’s success story.”

For those who join companies with a more rounded, people-centred approach, the payoff is clear. “As Saudi Arabia’s transformation gathers pace,” Alolayan said, “these professionals will not only witness the Kingdom’s transformation, but will also be active contributors in shaping its future.”

