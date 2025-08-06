His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with a number of local dignitaries, investors, ministers and heads of public, semi-government, and private sector entities at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House in Dubai.

The gathering reflects his commitment to direct community engageme, open dialogue, and spirit of collaboration across society, supporting development, business growth, and public-private partnerships.

During the gathering, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the UAE’s continued progress in building a distinctive development model based on openness, competitiveness, and support for entrepreneurship.

He noted that the country’s success stems from ambitious goals, a people-centred approach, and strong public-private partnerships. The achievements of recent decades, he added, reflect a clear vision driven by planning, determination, and collaboration.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added that the UAE remains committed to being a land of opportunity, a hub for prosperity, and a welcoming home for all who contribute to its growth.

He emphasised that the country’s economy is built on trust, and its success is driven by collaboration and a bold, forward-looking vision.

He also said that at every stage, the UAE has set new benchmarks for progress and established a model economy rooted in innovation. The outcomes of this journey are evident today in the country’s stability, social cohesion, and the resilience and growth of its economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also highlighted Dubai’s vital role in the UAE’s broader development journey, as it continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic centre. This progress is underpinned by a forward-looking strategy, strong collaboration between the public and private sectors, and world-class infrastructure and legislation. Driven by investor confidence, market maturity, and its ability to attract top talent and opportunities, the emirate continues to advance the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also attended a lecture titled “The UAE as a Destination for the World’s Wealthy,” delivered by Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

The lecture highlighted the UAE, especially Dubai, as a top destination for investors and entrepreneurs, thanks to its safety, infrastructure, quality of life, and open economy. He noted that over 131,000 wealthy individuals settled in the UAE by 2024, up from 116,000 in 2023, with a further rise expected this year.

He added that, driven by visionary leadership, Dubai welcomed 9.88 million visitors in the first half of 2025 and is now seen as the world’s top destination to live, work, and visit.

Issam Kazim also explained how the tourism strategy supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthens Dubai’s global standing.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also attended a live demonstration of the Unitree G1 robot by Dubai Future Labs. The lightweight, highly balanced robot mimics human movement and represents the latest in robotics and AI. It will be featured in the Museum of the Future’s interactive displays, welcoming visitors and showcasing advanced technology, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to innovation and technology for human benefit.