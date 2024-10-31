DOHA: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha, on an official visit to the country.

The prime minister and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Qatar HE Dr Muhammad Ejaz.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

