ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its interest in strengthening trade and investment relations with Kuwait and expanding food exports to Gulf countries, according to officials.

Advisor to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Industrial and Production Affairs Haroon Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed special committees to boost food exports and explore new investment opportunities, including enhanced cooperation with Kuwait.

During a meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Islamabad Nassar Al-Mutairi, Khan described Kuwait as a “sister nation” and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening long-standing bilateral ties.

He added that Pakistan offers a large consumer market and investment opportunities, while the government is working to promote regional stability and economic cooperation across the Gulf.

The Kuwaiti envoy expressed Kuwait’s interest in expanding cooperation in key sectors such as food security, information technology, and trade.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of joint economic cooperation.

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