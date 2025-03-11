Muscat: The total number of passengers travelling through the airports of the Sultanate of Oman by the end of January 2025 reached 1,331,619. Meanwhile, the total number of flights landing and departing from the airports of Oman by the end of January 2025 reached 8,983 flights, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of passengers through Muscat International Airport by the end of January 2025 reached 1,200,339 , comprising a decrease of 7%, of which 1,109,650 were international passengers and 90,689 were domestic passengers. The number of flights through Muscat International Airport by the end of January 2025 reached 8,099 flights, of which 7,410 were international flights and 689 were domestic flights.

Indian nationals topped the number of passengers through Muscat International Airport by the end of January 2025, with 90,081 passenger arrivals and 86,762 passenger departures, followed by Omani nationals reaching 62,255 incoming passengers and 74,104 departures, and the Pakistani nationality with 30,355 arriving passengers and 25,377 departures.

The number of passengers through Salalah Airport reached 126,506 passengers, constituting an increase of 5%. The passengers traveled on board 822 flights, rising by 1.6%. The number of international flights through Salalah Airport reached 404 flights, carrying 59,429 passengers, while the number of domestic flights reached 418 flights, with 67,077 passengers on board.

The number of domestic passengers through Duqm Airport reached 4,774 passengers on 52 flights.

